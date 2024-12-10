The fall of Assad: What it means for India's strategy in West Asia
Summary
- Strategic interests need not translate as unwavering support to regimes like Assad’s. Instead, India should adopt a more balanced, flexible approach to its West Asia strategy.
The fall of Assad regime in Syria has thrust India into a delicate balancing act. While the streets of Damascus are filled with jubilation, the corridors of power in New Delhi are marked by caution and concern. The takeover of Damascus by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) marks the end of a 50-year Assad dynasty, including Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year tenure as president.