False notions of gender roles should be corrected early

Vismaya was a medical student from a matriarchal culture in Kerala married to an educated man with a government job. Her dowry included gold, an acre of land and a new car. Despite a grand wedding and a grander dowry, Vismaya reportedly faced brutal physical violence from her husband, known both to her parents and in-laws. Despite her education and a relatively well-off maternal family background, Vismaya could not muster the courage to leave her year-old, violent and demeaning marriage. Instead, she chose death—by suicide, as it appears. It may have been murder, and an investigation is on, but it’s likely she could not see any other way to end her suffering.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}