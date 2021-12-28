False stereotypes must get out of gender equality’s way

Winds of change, however, are also blowing. India now has more female graduates (43% of all) in STEM subjects than the US (34%), UK (38%), Germany (27%) and France (32%). However, they constitute only 14% of all scientists, engineers and technologists in research institutions. Women make up only a fifth of Indian Space Research Organization’s workforce. Women form 0.56% of our army, 1.08% of the air force and 6.5% of the navy, but the apex court’s 2020 ruling that allowed women to hold roles of command broke new ground. Yet, a 2015 study reported that “women are treated differently in every levels in army, navy and air forces" and remain vulnerable to sexual harassment. In the Indian judiciary, only 11 (or 4.2%) of Supreme Court judges over the past 71 years have been women, and not a single woman has headed it since 1950. The Delhi High Court Women Lawyers’ Forum lamented that “the collegium’s preference for the male bar members continues, even when many of them are found to be reluctant to leave the practice, while women are always ready to serve the institution".