Indian family businesses: Governance begins at home
Family enterprises must get the basics right if they are to remain a force in the economy. They need clarity on their shared purpose and values, apart from the trade-offs they’re ready to make, and must align their tools of governance accordingly.
A recent working paper from the Institute of Labor Economics (IZA) (shorturl.at/C8hdg) reaffirms the outsized role that family business groups play in shaping India Inc. It found that even as overall market concentration in India has declined, the top 25 family business groups still accounted for 11-15% of the country’s GDP in 2020.