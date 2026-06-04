The secret formula of family businesses may seem like the values they uphold but success calls for adaptation

Every business family inherits two legacies: the enterprise itself and the assumptions that helped build it. For decades, their principal concern was continuity.
Today, the greater challenge is reinvention.
As technology, consumer behaviour and business models evolve furiously, family businesses must determine whether the assumptions that drove past success remain sufficient for future relevance.
India’s family businesses contribute nearly 80% of GDP and have long been the backbone of Indian capitalism. From regional enterprises to large conglomerates, they have generated employment, built industrial capacity and created wealth. Their resilience has helped India navigate economic liberalization, technological disruption and business cycles.
India’s ability to produce global champions will depend significantly on the adaptability of its family businesses. Domestic scale alone may not suffice in a world where competitiveness, innovation and economic influence are increasingly shaped by global capabilities. It is probable that future significance will be measured more by relevance abroad than leadership at home.