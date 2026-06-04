The secret formula of family businesses may seem like the values they uphold but success calls for adaptation

Srinath has three decades of experience across business leadership, governance and strategic advisorRead more

y. Over the years, he has worked across the full arc of professional life—from starting out as a young executive to leading teams and organisations, and now advising corporate boards and promoters, coaching business leaders and serving in board-level roles.<br><br>He advises boards on transformation agendas, including succession planning, leadership transitions, business scale-up and navigating disruptive change. He also works closely with business families on succession, governance and long-term growth.<br><br>He is recognised for his thought leadership at the intersection of emerging technology, public policy and consumer behaviour, especially on questions that shape the future of institutions, markets and society. He also brings deep expertise in leadership, generational transitions and the skillsets required to navigate shifts in management, ownership and organisational culture.<br><br>Srinath is a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and is also associated in the industry as visiting faculty with programmes on governance, regulation and leadership.<br><br>A prolific writer and media commentator, he is a regular columnist in Indian media and the author of several books, including “Family and Dhanda” (a bestseller widely regarded as India’s first book on succession planning in family-managed businesses), “Life’s 101 Greatest Secrets”, “Time for Bharat”, “Newsprint to Heartprint” and “Reimagining ESG”.<br><br>Outside work, he devotes time to pro bono social impact initiatives and remains deeply interested in questions of responsible, inclusive and regenerative leadership.

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