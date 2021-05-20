Family offices need a plan for equity investing

It is recommended to prepare the younger family members to take over the reins of the family office. What we have seen is that some families push the next gen to either “trade" in equities directly or work with some brokers as trainees. If this is an endeavour to teach them the basics of equity investing, then it’s the wrong place to start. Equity investors make money over a period of time and what they need to learn are the basics of economic cycles, company performance tracking, sectoral cycles and valuations, etc. That is something that trading will not teach the younger minds. A better plan is to have some basic theoretical knowledge and then attempt to understand the thesis behind investments done by experienced fund managers.