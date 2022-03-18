Fantasy sport skills and our exercise of free will

The grey zone this enterprise inhabits, though, lumps it with regulatory risks. It is exposed to glares of reproach not just from those given to suspicion of anything that’s fun, especially if it’s profitable, but also to gavel raps from courts of law that could take a dim view of this activity for falling afoul of bans—in some states—on money being staked on games of chance. But is that what they are? Opinions span a range of shades. Marketers of fantasy-sport gigs contend that they are real games of skill, like some of the actual versions played on real fields. Many game-players agree. Fantasy cricket, for example, lets participants crunch data, pick teams and summon other such wisdom to improve their odds of winning. Also, one can play cashless, typically, so trials are on the house. Yet, as the action stays in an online realm where it’s that software keeps scoreboards ticking, unless games are ‘fixed’, their final results must be a close function of random inputs. Chance must surely play a major role, even if only backstage. But then again, since skills are often perceptual anyway, self-perceptions of it ought to count. So long as our punters are convinced of their agency over wins and losses, their punts needn’t be clubbed with gambles. Fantasy games are found to be addictive, no doubt, but this can perhaps be held in check by rules that cap the time and cash each player may spend on them.