Far too many small businesses in India stumble on loan eligibility

The Centre recognizes this. In order to bridge gaps in access-to-credit for small business owners, it had launched several schemes. For instance, the PM MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) scheme and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, through which collateral free credit up to ₹10 lakh was to be offered. These schemes, unfortunately, have not been as successful as envisaged. Disbursements are slow, which in turn affect MSMEs’ books of accounts. Banks have not necessarily been enthused by the schemes either. Awareness is another problem. For instance, MSMEs trying to avail these loans often approach a bank without any business plans. Then there is the PM SVANIDHI (PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi), which offers street vendors loans of ₹10,000, but even this programme has faltered on account of implementation snags.