Farm anxiety: An MSP law is neither unthinkable nor a magic bullet
The cost of making it a legal guarantee isn't as large as made out to be, but it won't unshackle farmers either.
Imagine if stock market investors agitate for regulation that imposes a minimum for stock prices. It is not as absurd as it sounds, and indeed many governments, even in rich market economies, have intervened to stop share prices from falling. If not a price floor, there is instead a ban on short selling, or intervention by state-owned agencies to prop up demand. This happened as recently as 2015, and later during the turmoil caused by the pandemic. Nobody calls this a “minimum price support" for stock prices, and it is justified for the sake of controlling volatility, or preventing a systemic crash that can spill over into a full-blown economic crisis. There have been minimum price support regimes for other sectors too, such as for telecom services to prevent a race to the bottom or predatory pricing.