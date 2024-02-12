 Farmer protests: Deja vu? | Mint

Farmer protests: Deja vu?

Livemint 1 min read 12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Some farm groups plan to march to Delhi to protest on 13 February.
Some farm groups plan to march to Delhi to protest on 13 February.

Summary

  • Over the weekend, Haryana shut internet services and put up roadblocks on its border with Punjab to block off farm groups from reaching Delhi. The sector needs reforms but talks must lead.

Some farm groups plan to march to Delhi to protest on 13 February. The last time farmers agitated, three years ago, the Centre stood firm against an attempted siege of the capital, but later relented and scrapped the three farm bills they were opposing. The exact discontent this time is unclear, and so are the extent and depth of it, but efforts have been mounted to squeeze the flow of protestors to Delhi. 

Over the weekend, Haryana shut internet services and put up roadblocks on its border with Punjab. If they still gather, another face-off may ensue. There’s no question that India’s farm sector has a problem of incentives misaligned with market forces and is in need of structural reforms. The government’s earlier attempt came apart amid widespread suspicion over the intent of some changes. 

With elections a few months away, any fresh effort would likely have to wait until the next government takes charge. But since several knotty issues need to be resolved, it’s also clear that talks must be held with all stakeholders. If reforms are sure to work in favour of the sector’s long-term benefit, then the buy-in of farmers shouldn’t be hard to obtain. Discussions should lead the way ahead.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App