Farmer protests: Deja vu?
Summary
- Over the weekend, Haryana shut internet services and put up roadblocks on its border with Punjab to block off farm groups from reaching Delhi. The sector needs reforms but talks must lead.
Some farm groups plan to march to Delhi to protest on 13 February. The last time farmers agitated, three years ago, the Centre stood firm against an attempted siege of the capital, but later relented and scrapped the three farm bills they were opposing. The exact discontent this time is unclear, and so are the extent and depth of it, but efforts have been mounted to squeeze the flow of protestors to Delhi.