Farmers’ stir makes big political splash, but is the movement over?

Is this why the farmers wanted to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’ and ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ to put pressure on Delhi for resuming the dialogue? However, neither was the ‘Bharat Bandh’ successful at an all-India level nor the ‘Rail Roko’ efforts. Has it not proved once again that this agitation is only by the farmers of a few north Indian states? It is true that similar anger can be found among the sons of the soil of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra, but they have not yet taken to the streets. On the other hand, strength has also reduced at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders. Does it mean that this three-month-old non-violent and unique movement is losing its steam? It would be far too early to reach this conclusion.

