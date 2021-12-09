Farming flexibility

The end of the protest is a relief. It had lasted 15 months and was prone to ugly bursts of violence. New Delhi was under a kind of siege, with farmers camped along all exit highways and tensions running high. In political terms, the Narendra Modi administration’s climbdown on farm reforms marked a rare moment. But its roll-back of the three laws should not end up spoiling prospects for future efforts to give our farm sector the market orientation it needs. That could happen if minimum price assurances get legislative backing, as farmers want. This would harden the rigidities that hold farming back. Demand and supply need greater flexibility and production should respond to price signals determined by their interaction more than to prices set by a government.