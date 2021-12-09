Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Opinion / Views /  Farming flexibility

Farming flexibility

Farmers shout slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border
1 min read . 09 Dec 2021 Livemint

  • The agitation against three farm laws was finally called off after the government acceded to farmers’ remaining demands

The agitation against three farm laws was finally called off after the government acceded to farmers’ remaining demands. While the laws had already been scrapped, the Centre has agreed to withdraw cases against protesters and ensure compensation for the families of those who lost their lives. It also promised to place before a committee, one that includes their representatives, the issue of a support price guarantee.

The end of the protest is a relief. It had lasted 15 months and was prone to ugly bursts of violence. New Delhi was under a kind of siege, with farmers camped along all exit highways and tensions running high. In political terms, the Narendra Modi administration’s climbdown on farm reforms marked a rare moment. But its roll-back of the three laws should not end up spoiling prospects for future efforts to give our farm sector the market orientation it needs. That could happen if minimum price assurances get legislative backing, as farmers want. This would harden the rigidities that hold farming back. Demand and supply need greater flexibility and production should respond to price signals determined by their interaction more than to prices set by a government.

