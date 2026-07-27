Fashion fight: a Japanese rival may be emerging to challenge Spain’s Zara and China's Shein

Uniqlo’s ability to churn out functional and comfortable apparel at affordable prices has put owner Fast Retailing on the cusp of surpassing rival H&M in annual revenue.
But to get within striking distance of the fast-fashion industry’s biggest players Shein and Zara-owner Inditex, the Japanese retailer of dailywear will need another growth engine.
It has one in the form of GU, pronounced ‘gee-you,’ which sounds like the Japanese word for freedom, a cheaper and trendier brand that is not well known beyond Asia.
GU does have what it takes to become a mass fashion powerhouse alongside the more established sibling. However, delivering on that potential will require a far more ambitious global rollout than the group has managed so far.