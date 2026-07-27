Fashion fight: a Japanese rival may be emerging to challenge Spain’s Zara and China's Shein

Uniqlo’s ability to churn out functional and comfortable apparel at affordable prices has put owner Fast Retailing on the cusp of surpassing rival H&M in annual revenue.
Uniqlo’s ability to churn out functional and comfortable apparel at affordable prices has put owner Fast Retailing on the cusp of surpassing rival H&M in annual revenue.
But to get within striking distance of the fast-fashion industry’s biggest players Shein and Zara-owner Inditex, the Japanese retailer of dailywear will need another growth engine.
But to get within striking distance of the fast-fashion industry’s biggest players Shein and Zara-owner Inditex, the Japanese retailer of dailywear will need another growth engine.
It has one in the form of GU, pronounced ‘gee-you,’ which sounds like the Japanese word for freedom, a cheaper and trendier brand that is not well known beyond Asia.
GU does have what it takes to become a mass fashion powerhouse alongside the more established sibling. However, delivering on that potential will require a far more ambitious global rollout than the group has managed so far.
Enter Francesco Risso. The former Prada designer and creative director at Italian luxury label Marni, whose first collection for GU was introduced in New York earlier this month, will help accelerate this push.
So too should Fast Retailing’s efforts to strengthen its sustainability credentials and a growing shift among Gen-Z shoppers away from the ultra-fast-fashion trends popularized by Shein and Temu, a unit of China’s PDD Holdings.
GU will need to grow quickly beyond its 480 stores, the vast majority of them in Japan. Fast Retailing CEO Tadashi Yanai has set a long-term goal of ¥1 trillion ($6.1 billion) in yearly revenue for the budget brand, saying it has the potential to become a second Uniqlo.
That is about three times more than the annual sales reported in the most recent financial year. By comparison, Uniqlo is roughly nine times bigger with more than 2,500 stores.
The brand can succeed by taking a cue from Shein’s ability to appeal to younger shoppers. But it has an opportunity to distinguish itself by steering clear of the industry’s relentless product churn and throwaway culture.
The clothes will hardly be couture, but neither should they emulate a business model where thousands of styles are introduced every day.
Risso’s hiring in January signalled a strategic revamp: giving the label an elevated design pedigree while still keeping it accessible. At just ¥2,990, GU’s jeans are about ¥2,000 cheaper than Uniqlo’s denims, putting it in the same range as Shein’s offerings.
Risso’s debut is more substantial than typical fast-fashion fare. A checked jacket and a pair of pleated wide pants I tried on at a Hong Kong store could easily pass as so-called wardrobe-building items, that is, timeless styles that can be mixed with other clothing. Better quality pieces can give it more pricing power, which could help GU narrow the margin gap with Uniqlo.
To achieve its targets, the label will need to move with more urgency after an expansion effort 10 years ago failed to fully deliver.
Outside Japan, GU has stores in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but its global footprint has barely expanded over the past three years. It has just one US location, a global flagship in Manhattan’s SoHo, and none in Europe.
This is an obvious growth opportunity that Fast Retailing should seize. One way to do so would be to leverage Uniqlo’s network of more than 90 locations across the continent by introducing GU through pop-up spaces before rolling out stand-alone outlets.
The group followed a similar strategy before opening GU’s New York City store.
The timing is particularly favourable because Chinese online retailers are facing growing reputational and regulatory challenges in Europe.
That could create an opening for GU, whose model is based on branded apparel sold through its own stores rather than an open marketplace where it has less control.
Shein is being investigated by the European Commission following complaints from French authorities that child-like sex dolls had been listed on its platform.
Last week, the bloc fined AliExpress, owned by Alibaba Group Holding, a record €550 million ($629 million) for selling illegal products.
As Europe’s trade deficit with China ballooned beyond $1 billion a day, websites hawking Chinese-made goods are bound to come under ever greater scrutiny.
That gives Fast Retailing an opportunity to position GU as the antidote to ultra-fast fashion rather than another participant in this market segment.
Younger shoppers still want affordable clothing, but they are becoming more discerning about quality, sustainability and the brands they buy.
If Yanai can expand GU aggressively while preserving those qualities, he will not just have built a second Uniqlo. He could create, alongside Zara, another group that could credibly challenge Shein. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion’s Asia team, covering corporate strategy and management in the region.