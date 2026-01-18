Fast deliveries, slow thinking: Don’t blame the quick commerce model for failures of the state
The instinct to rein in quick commerce masks an abdication of responsibility. Unsafe roads, weak rule enforcement and poor labour oversight are failures of governance, not delivery apps. Expecting them to fill these gaps may be politically easy, but dodges the work of fixing institutions.
India is in the midst of a heated debate over quick commerce. Substantively, this is about what the quick-delivery model supposedly represents: the exploitation of gig workers, unsafe streets and a reckless disregard for human dignity in the pursuit of convenience.