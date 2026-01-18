This logic is fragile. India has had one of the worst road-safety records in the world for decades. India accounted for 1% of the world’s vehicles in 2021, but 11% of its road accidents. This is not because groceries arrive quickly in Bengaluru, Mumbai or Delhi. It is because of a lethal combination of poorly designed roads, corruption in transport departments, weak driver education, abysmal signage, potholes that appear overnight and traffic enforcement that is either absent or selectively present.