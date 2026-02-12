Fast fashion’s US touchdown: Zara’s Super Bowl tie-up with Bad Bunny was a smart move
Summary
Bad Bunny’s choice of Zara for the Super Bowl halftime show was more than a fashion surprise. It was a bet by Inditex to push the brand upmarket in the US. There are some risks, but the payoff is big: it could redefine how Zara is seen in America.
Forget Kendrick Lamar’s Celine jeans or Rihanna’s red Alaia coat. There was a new fashion sensation at Super Bowl LX, and it wasn’t one of the usual luxury suspects. Bad Bunny chose Inditex’s flagship brand Zara for his much-anticipated halftime performance.
