The West Asian flare-up in hostility risks setting the supply chain for fast-fashion aflame

You might think missiles flying over the waters of the Strait of Hormuz are a world away from your closet full of fleece jackets, leggings and trainers. In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Most of your wardrobe is made of oil, in the form of polyester, nylon, spandex and other synthetic fibres.
Though the ripples from a petroleum shock propagate more quickly to the prices of petrol, diesel and air tickets, they have been spreading into the apparel trade too. Best-value clothes may suffer the biggest impact.
As with motorists pre-emptively filling their tanks on reports of US-Israel attacks on targets in West Asia, the first sign of a supply shock is often panic buying.
So far, that has been good news for some of the petrochemical companies that supply the fashion trade. Tongkun Group, which produces about 18% of the world’s polyester yarn, expects net income to triple from a year earlier in the six months through June.