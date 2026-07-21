The West Asian flare-up in hostility risks setting the supply chain for fast-fashion aflame

You might think missiles flying over the waters of the Strait of Hormuz are a world away from your closet full of fleece jackets, leggings and trainers. In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Most of your wardrobe is made of oil, in the form of polyester, nylon, spandex and other synthetic fibres.
You might think missiles flying over the waters of the Strait of Hormuz are a world away from your closet full of fleece jackets, leggings and trainers. In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Most of your wardrobe is made of oil, in the form of polyester, nylon, spandex and other synthetic fibres.
Though the ripples from a petroleum shock propagate more quickly to the prices of petrol, diesel and air tickets, they have been spreading into the apparel trade too. Best-value clothes may suffer the biggest impact.
Though the ripples from a petroleum shock propagate more quickly to the prices of petrol, diesel and air tickets, they have been spreading into the apparel trade too. Best-value clothes may suffer the biggest impact.
As with motorists pre-emptively filling their tanks on reports of US-Israel attacks on targets in West Asia, the first sign of a supply shock is often panic buying.
So far, that has been good news for some of the petrochemical companies that supply the fashion trade. Tongkun Group, which produces about 18% of the world’s polyester yarn, expects net income to triple from a year earlier in the six months through June.
That is likely because apparel firms, fearful of disruption, are bidding up the cost of its products, even as it works through raw materials purchased when oil prices were lower. Polyester futures in China rose 25% in March to their highest level in nearly four years.
Others are doing worse. Shares in Hengli Petrochemical have fallen nearly a third this year. The company refines crude oil into polymer resins and fibres, supplying companies like Tongkun, and has been idling production as supplies have dwindled. Chinese output of synthetic fibres in April fell 11% from the previous month to its lowest level since 2024.
Even Tongkun is on thin ice. Using short-term bank loans and quick payments from customers to finance its working capital, it counts on a flawlessly smooth supply chain to avoid a cash crunch. The Iran conflict risks throwing a spanner in that mechanism.
These issues are likely to get worse before they get better. Compared to petrol and diesel, primary plastics are relatively easy to store in warehouses, spools and sacks. That means there is slack in the system to absorb shocks, at least in the short term.
A retrenchment of Chinese polymer production has been one of the main levers by which the global economy managed to survive the loss of roughly 20% of crude supplies. But with shipments through the Strait still at low levels and releases from government petroleum reserves running down, that respite will not last forever.
Those who dismissed environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as meaningless fluff may now be wishing they had been more proactive on the issue. The best defence against an oil-supply disruption is to depend on an alternative materials chain, such as recycled fibres.
That means Zara-owner Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz may be better-placed than Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing to ride out disruptions. Almost all of their polyester is derived from recycled materials, compared to less than half of the highly engineered functional fabrics in which Uniqlo specializes.
Using natural fibres like cotton is another alternative, but that industry is hardly immune from the conflict in the Gulf. India is the second-biggest producer of the fibre, for example, and depends on the Gulf for supplies of natural gas and urea to make fertilizer. Though that is yet to hit production, conditions in the market are already tight: cotton prices hit a two-year high in May and world inventories are heading to their lowest levels in at least a decade.
Fashion brands are not just using petroleum products to make their clothes and grow natural fibres. They are also burning hydrocarbons to move materials and finished products around the globe. Every time you order an item from Asos or Temu, you are essentially booking it a spot on one of the planes that connect rag trade manufacturing hubs in Asia with the world.
Zaragoza, a city in northern Spain whose airport barely sees passenger traffic, is Spain’s third-biggest air-freight hub, thanks to Zara’s nearby logistics centres. Transport expenses have “potentially a bigger impact” on margins than the cost of plastic resin materials, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees told investors in April—and Crocs are likely to be at the extreme end of plastic dependence.
It may be some time before the prices displayed on retail hangers are affected. Squeezed margins will be more likely to show up in the year through March 2028 than the 2027 fiscal year, according to Paul Vogel, CFO of VF Corp, which owns the brands Timberland and North Face.
When they do, though, it is likely to be long-lasting. Shoppers who are striving to reduce their consumption of disposable plastics ought to take a good look in their wardrobes.
Your biggest pile of single-use polymers might be those clothes you bought online and never wore again. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering climate change and energy.