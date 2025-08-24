Don’t let crypto be deployed as a Trojan Horse against India
We must monitor the cryptosphere closely to mitigate the security risks of borderless digital tokens being weaponized sneakily. Pakistan’s recent embrace of cryptocurrencies should make us particularly wary.
The June 2025 report of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlights a $1.46 billion theft by North Korea, one of the biggest heists in the history of crypto. Riding on the back of other major crypto scams, from Africrypt (South Africa 2012), One Coin (global 2014-17), Bitconnect (global 2016-18) and Plus Token Scam (China 2019) to FTX (US/Bahamas 2022), a new class of instruments has unmistakably arrived on the crime scene.