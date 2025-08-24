Don’t let crypto be deployed as a Trojan Horse against India

Dealing in cryptos that are not backed by a stable asset (like currency) is like gambling, vulnerable to price manipulation and a systemic collapse. Stablecoins pose worries too. While highlighting the use of stablecoins by illicit actors, linking them with terrorism, drug trafficking, gambling and layering of funds by criminals, the FATF has cautioned that banning cryptos does not insulate a country from these risks, given an interlinked world and challenges in identifying operators that flout the ban as well as in monitoring decentralized finance (DeFi) arrangements. Also, merely establishing a regulatory framework may not be enough if there is no supervisory and enforcement action.