Faye D. Flam: We must conserve ageing life forms for the planet’s sake
Summary
- Old trees and animals are more valuable than we thought, research finds. It’s not just about carbon capture to mitigate climate change. Sea sponges that live for millennia hold useful secrets we mustn’t lose.
The oldest living things matter to the world in ways nobody understood a few decades ago. A slew of scientific discoveries shows why we should protect not just 1,000-year-old trees but also 200-year-old whales, 400-year-old fish and 10,000-year-old sea sponges.