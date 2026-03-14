FC Kohli: The IT visionary India forgot to remember

Prior to 1999, TCS was not quite the favoured child of the Tata group. Growth required internal accruals rather than hoping for investment from a parent wrestling with legacy businesses in steel and power. When it finally came to market in July 2004, five years after Kohli had retired as deputy chairman, having handed over the CEO role to S. Ramadorai in 1996, the scale of what had quietly been built came as a surprise. India's first billion-dollar public offer by a private sector company was valued at $10.4 billion on listing, dwarfing every other Indian IT firm.