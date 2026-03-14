The Wikipedia entry for Faqir Chand Kohli classifies him as a co-founder of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), an unusual and rare honour for a professional executive, even in a group that has always valued the contributions of such leaders. Russi Mody, Sumant Moolgaonkar, and Darbari Seth—the famed satraps of the 1980s—were able stewards of businesses built by the Tata family. Kohli built an entirely new industry.
FC Kohli: The IT visionary India forgot to remember
SummaryIn 1969, F.C. Kohli joined the newly established TCS even though there was no IT industry to speak of. What followed was one of the great acts of industrial creation in post-independence India.
The Wikipedia entry for Faqir Chand Kohli classifies him as a co-founder of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), an unusual and rare honour for a professional executive, even in a group that has always valued the contributions of such leaders. Russi Mody, Sumant Moolgaonkar, and Darbari Seth—the famed satraps of the 1980s—were able stewards of businesses built by the Tata family. Kohli built an entirely new industry.
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