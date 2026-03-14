FC Kohli: The IT visionary India forgot to remember

The Wikipedia entry for Faqir Chand Kohli classifies him as a co-founder of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), an unusual and rare honour for a professional executive, even in a group that has always valued the contributions of such leaders. Russi Mody, Sumant Moolgaonkar, and Darbari Seth—the famed satraps of the 1980s—were able stewards of businesses built by the Tata family. Kohli built an entirely new industry.