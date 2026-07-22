India’s scheme to attract dollar deposits from abroad is fine—but pardon local rupee savers their envy

Going by early data, as reported, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have got its aim right on target. So far, more than $17 billion has been raised by banks as foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits since RBI rolled out an incentive scheme last month to attract dollars into its forex cushion.
As more overseas Indians work out the details of what’s on offer and arrange funds to deposit, inflows could rise before this window closes (end September, that is).
Under RBI’s swap facility, it acquires those dollars at today’s exchange rate only to return the money to banks at the same rate as and when FCNR deposits mature (in 3-5 years).
Relieved of the risk of a heavy payback burden should the rupee slide over that time-span, Indian banks need no currency hedge and can thus afford to offer globally high rates of interest to lure forex.