An FDI monitor? India mustn’t slip into over-regulation.
Summary
- A post-inflow regulatory regime for foreign direct investment (FDI) may hold some appeal from a governance perspective as geopolitics worsens, but overdoing it will dampen global investor confidence. As we need FDI, this idea needs to be particularly well thought out.
As global dynamics shift, does foreign direct investment (FDI) need extra supervision? As reported, India’s government is exploring the idea of an FDI regulatory mechanism for post-inflow review and monitoring.
