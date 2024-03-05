Fear of AI surfaces government’s controlling tendencies in its latest policy
Summary
- Recent developments, including the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act and the Global Partnership on AI, provide models for oversight and regulation
An advisory by the ministry of information technology, issued 1 March, has sent shockwaves through India Inc. The government wants platforms using Generative AI (artificial intelligence) models, or LLMs (large language models), to explicitly seek government permission before deployment. They must also put an “under-trial" or “under-testing" label on their websites.