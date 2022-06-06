Fears of FMCG companies are finally coming true

FMCG companies operate close to consumers, and had been warning for months that high and continuously rising inflation was turning out to be demand-dampening and growth-retarding. But the guardians of monetary policy in Mumbai and of fiscal spending in Delhi were not paying sufficient attention. Macroeconomic policy managers remained complacent on inflation for too long, saying they were focused on supporting growth. The risk is that they may have, in the process, let inflation spiral out of control, which could end up slowing growth and weakening the recovery. The response from the fiscal side in providing relief to household budgets for protecting their purchasing power has also been too late, too little.

