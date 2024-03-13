Fears of technological change are vastly exaggerated
Summary
- A look at the past two centuries shows that we’ve always swung from technophobia to acceptance—and we will probably do likewise with AI.
Last week, I came across a newspaper article about the perils of a new form of entertainment. This scourge was, the piece argued, “a vehicle of pure moral and religious instruction" that exerted, on all who used it, a “deteriorating moral influence." It had “become one of the most momentous influences acting on the popular mind" to the point where it would be sheer “rashness to disregard" the “presumptive evidence of danger" that it posed.