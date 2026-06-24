Alan Greenspan, the global titan of central banking who led the US Federal Reserve during decades of prosperity, has died at 100, just when elements of his free-market philosophy are experiencing a renaissance.
Today’s Fed chief is said to be an admirer of Greenspan (1926-2026) but he mustn’t take it too far
SummaryKevin Warsh, the new chair of the US Federal Reserve may admire the ‘maestro,’ but he must not misread Greenspan’s legacy. Warsh must remind himself of what went wrong under the late former Fed chief—and how times have changed for monetary policy.
Alan Greenspan, the global titan of central banking who led the US Federal Reserve during decades of prosperity, has died at 100, just when elements of his free-market philosophy are experiencing a renaissance.
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