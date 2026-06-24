Today’s Fed chief is said to be an admirer of Greenspan (1926-2026) but he mustn’t take it too far

Alan Greenspan, the global titan of central banking who led the US Federal Reserve during decades of prosperity, has died at 100, just when elements of his free-market philosophy are experiencing a renaissance.
Alan Greenspan, the global titan of central banking who led the US Federal Reserve during decades of prosperity, has died at 100, just when elements of his free-market philosophy are experiencing a renaissance.
Greenspan is best remembered by fans, including new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, for his economic stewardship during a period known as the Great Moderation.
Greenspan is best remembered by fans, including new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, for his economic stewardship during a period known as the Great Moderation.
Taking over after the inflation-plagued 1970s and early 1980s, Greenspan’s Fed delivered mostly stable prices, booming asset markets and steady economic growth. He came to be known as ‘the Maestro,’ having gained a reputation for fine-tuning the economy during the technological changes of the internet era and keeping inflation relatively contained through it all.
Greenspan’s resume was burnished in the late 90s, when he let the economy run a bit hotter than others might have preferred, betting that incipient productivity brought on by the spread of personal computers and the internet had increased the US economy’s natural speed limit. He preserved his options and remained nimble by speaking to the public in a sort of coded mumbo jumbo that became known as ‘Fedspeak.’
Subsequent research has shown that phases of persistently loose monetary policy tend to incentivize the sort of excessive risk-taking that we now associate with real estate speculation of the 2000s. Put off by the low yields in safe assets, market participants go farther and farther out on the risk curve, using leverage to participate in hot and richly priced asset markets.
Asked why he did not do more to discourage irresponsible lending practices, Greenspan himself told the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 that he had “found a flaw” in his minimal-regulation ideology and that he had become “very distressed by that fact.”
It is tempting to draw parallels between Greenspan’s good years and the age of AI, but there are also many differences. Warsh is taking the reins of the Fed after five years of above-target inflation—not exactly the virtuous cycle that Volcker created for Greenspan.
The AI boom, at the moment, feels mostly like a demand shock that is creating shortages and driving up prices for components that go into data centres. The expected productivity boost is still a medium-term story.
The world has also become a geopolitical tinderbox with two energy shocks in the past four years, vastly different from the Greenspan years that experienced the disinflationary forces of globalization.
What’s more, the demographic tailwinds and global savings glut that kept interest rates and inflation low in recent decades may be shifting as Boomers begin spending down their ample retirement savings.
As for medical care, the ageing of Boomers makes it a potential source of upward pressure on inflation, rather than the disinflationary force it was in the 1990s. By no stretch of the imagination is this the Greenspan economy all over again.
As for communication, Warsh should be careful not to put the Fed’s transparency revolution in reverse. Policymaker opacity may preserve optionality, but it also runs the risk of exacerbating market volatility.
Greenspan, with much luck on his side, managed to get away with that decades ago. Warsh is navigating a very different world—regardless of superficial similarities. In today’s environment, the Maestro’s famous playbook may just add inflation and economic risk. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist focused on US markets and economics.