Opinion
The US Fed’s uncertainty over a neutral rate is bad for bonds
Summary
- Lack of clarity over a neutral rate of interest, the one at which the US central bank’s policy is neither accommodative nor restrictive, has shaken the US bond market. It’s becoming apparent that longer-term bond yields can’t go too low if America’s neutral rate has risen since the pandemic.
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday began its policy easing with a bang. Much of the focus was on its decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point from a two-decade high.
