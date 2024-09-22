The US Fed’s uncertainty over a neutral rate is bad for bonds

Powell also gave this response to Fox Business journalist Edward Lawrence concerning the odds that policy rates would return to the near-zero levels seen after the financial crisis and during the covid pandemic: “Intuitively many, many people would say we’re probably not going back to that era where there were trillions of dollars of sovereign bonds trading at negative rates, long-term bonds trading at negative rates… and it looked like the neutral rate might even be negative… It seems that’s so far away now. My own sense is that we’re not going back to that. But you know honestly, we’re going to find out. But it feels to me that the neutral rate is probably significantly higher than it was back then. How high is it? I just don’t think we know. Again, we only know it by its works."