The US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), has cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, citing increased downside risks to employment even as inflation remains elevated. The Fed also announced it would resume purchasing short-term Treasury bills worth $40 billion a month to ease liquidity strains in the money market. It had already stopped shrinking its balance sheet in December. This liquidity boost came as a positive surprise.
Fed rate cut boosts sentiment, yet India’s policy and rupee to stay domestically driven
SummaryWhile Fed rate cuts ease global liquidity and market pressures, India’s policy decisions and rupee stability continue to be driven by domestic economic conditions.
