Fed rate cut boosts sentiment, yet India’s policy and rupee to stay domestically driven

For India, the impact is mainly through portfolio capital flows into domestic assets, which influence the exchange rate of the Indian rupee. Exchange rate movements, in turn, can affect domestic monetary policy, particularly if changes in US policy trigger large capital inflows or outflows. For instance, during the 2013 “Taper Tantrum,” sharp rupee depreciation from May to August prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates aggressively to manage the twin deficits in the budget and current account.