The Fed’s rate hike is both good news and bad for us but the latest US tariff threat is harder to defuse

The US Federal Reserve’s 12-member rate-setting committee voted unanimously to hike its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled the likelihood of a similar upmove later.
The US Federal Reserve’s 12-member rate-setting committee voted unanimously to hike its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled the likelihood of a similar upmove later.
No relief from inflation amid firm economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions had made tighter credit in America a foregone conclusion, but it was widely seen as a test of Fed independence, given President Donald Trump’s repeated public calls for rate cuts, the very opposite.
No relief from inflation amid firm economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions had made tighter credit in America a foregone conclusion, but it was widely seen as a test of Fed independence, given President Donald Trump’s repeated public calls for rate cuts, the very opposite.
On this subject, Trump’s appointed Fed chair Kevin Warsh had this to say: “Part of the independence of the Federal Reserve is we stay in our lane. Independence is a two-way street. We will let people that do trade policy and fiscal policy stay in their lane.”
That the Fed acted decisively to protect the US economy from politics is a relief from a global perspective. After all, sound monetary policy underpins confidence in the dollar and US bonds, both of which have key roles in the world of finance. Alas, the hike could also draw capital out of India. Together with a new American tariff threat, we face a double whammy of risk.
With the Fed’s quarter-point move, the federal funds target rate of interest climbs to 3.75%-4%. Its aim is to make borrowing costlier and thus temper both retail and corporate spending, a cool-off demanded by inflation at 3.4% in August, and that too, after half a decade of running above its 2% target.
Some of it is self-inflicted, traceable to Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the oil shock of the US’s war against Iran, with lax fiscal policy playing a role, but the fallout on capital costs was unavoidable.
Unfortunately for India, upped US rates raise the relative appeal of dollar-debt returns, as their rise squeezes the premium paid by rupee bonds, as seen in their rate gap. The US 10-year Treasury bond yields around 5% now, while India’s 10-year sovereign paper trades just under 7.1%. In general, such a narrow spread is observed to draw foreign money out of local assets, equities included.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), though, is well armed with a recent stack-up of foreign-exchange reserves to stave off any threat to rupee stability that may arise from outflows. Should RBI hike its own policy rate, it would neutralize the rate-gap effect. Domestic inflation risks that look like more than mere flickers would argue for the same.
The other news from America that has made policymakers sit up is a US bill okayed by its Congress that hands Trump the power to slap imports from India with fresh tariffs of up to 100% for being among the world’s five biggest buyers of Russian oil.
This leaves New Delhi in a spot over a cheap source of energy just as new shockwaves from West Asia drive up global crude prices. Given that talks are due on a trade deal with Washington, the US move looks like yet another ploy for Trump to drive a hard bargain.
In the face of this, India must make a distinction between aberrative and sustainable US policies. Will Trump’s chosen trade ‘lane’ endure? If not, no concession need be made under the pressure of this trade-distortive path. As with Fed policy, perhaps the world can expect the US to return to what serves it best, even if it is unclear how long that may take.
Thankfully, India’s economy has proven resilient this year. Its pace of expansion is globally enviable and recently released data had signs of a capex cycle on its way up. Lane driving may not be in much evidence on our streets, but what we do in policy terms counts for more.