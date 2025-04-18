Powell versus Trump: Why Fed independence matters in times of turmoil
Summary
- The Fed chairperson’s plainspeak on tariff risks to the US economy drew a fierce response from President Trump, who wants Powell ousted from office. But today’s turbulence is exactly why the US can’t do without central bank autonomy.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is pushing back against President Donald Trump after deftly avoiding confrontation for months. In a question and answer session on Wednesday, Powell portrayed chaotically implemented tariffs as plainly bad for the economy; slammed the approach taken by the Department of Government Efficiency; and issued a legal defence for why he thinks he can withstand any attempt by Trump to fire him.