Powell versus Trump: Why Fed independence matters in times of turmoil

Powell was clear about the bind that tariffs put the Fed in. “The effects of [the policy] are likely to move us away from our goals," he said. “Unemployment is likely to go up as the economy slows in all likelihood, and inflation is likely to go up as tariffs find their way and some part of those tariffs come to be paid by the public. So that’s the strong likelihood." The Fed’s “obligation" was to keep longer-term price expectations anchored, he said. Economists tend to believe that inflation expectations are a self-fulfilling prophecy.