The Fed’s ‘Mission Impossible’ is now ‘Mission Accomplished’
In a big moment for the US Federal Reserve, pandemic inflation has been brought under control. While the Fed’s mandate of managing inflation is a never-ending mission, this achievement helps the US central bank recover credibility.
When it comes to inflation, America has reached a ‘Mission Accomplished’ moment. Rule No. 1 of inflation reports is never to read too much into one report, but there have now been several months of fairly low inflation, so it seems safe to call it: The Fed did its job. Pandemic inflation is over.