Why is the US Fed about to slow its bond offloading down?
Summary
- The US central bank plans to reduce its pace of quantitative tightening. Don’t read too much into this. It’s not about an economic weakness. Rather, it looks like liquidity management to prevent a scramble among banks that could result in an interest rate spike.
The United States Federal Reserve has raised some questions recently, since it has decided to slow the pace at which it is shrinking its pile of over $4 trillion Treasury securities. For example: Is it merely preparing for an adjustment to the federal debt limit, or is it trying to avert a crisis in the US government bond market?