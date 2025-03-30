Why is the US Fed about to slow its bond offloading down?

Could a shortage of reserves nonetheless destabilize markets? It’s not beyond the realm of possibility, but the risk is less than in 2019, because the Fed has established a standing repurchase facility where banks can borrow against their Treasury and mortgage-backed securities at the top end of the central bank’s target interest-rate range. Banks might balk at tapping the facility, for fear of being perceived as desperate. But if money-market rates spike above what the Fed offers, I’d expect any stigma problem to dissipate. After all, why wouldn’t you borrow at the lowest rate that is available?