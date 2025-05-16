The US-China trade truce doesn’t solve the Fed’s headache
SummaryTariffs are still high enough to raise US inflation and unemployment, which will put its central bank between a rock and a hard place. What can the Fed do? It probably won’t get much clarity on inflation, growth and trade policy until September.
The agreement between the US and China to roll back their respective tariffs for 90 days has led to renewed optimism that the worst of America’s trade wars is over. I’m not seeing the “breakthrough": There’s still plenty of scope for economic damage that the Federal Reserve will struggle to contain.