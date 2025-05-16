The US-China trade truce doesn’t solve the Fed’s headache

Being patient, though, also entails risks. As the economist Claudia Sahm has noted, weakness in the US labour market can also be self-reinforcing, as layoffs hit spending and engender more layoffs. Historically, the unemployment rate has tended to rise sharply after crossing the threshold of a 0.5 percentage point increase, leading to recession. Last year proved to be an exception, because the rise in unemployment resulted from labor force growth outpacing strong hiring. This time will be different: Hiring will slow, while deportations and a border crackdown have depressed labour force growth.