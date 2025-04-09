Opinion
Doom loop: Stagflation is the best scenario a tariff-hit US can expect
Summary
- It’s catch-22 for the Federal Reserve. A battle against tariff-led inflation will constrain economic growth. In sum, don’t count on the US central bank to rescue its economy. It won’t be able to.
Don’t expect the Federal Reserve to rescue the US economy from the epic tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports from most of the world. The only question now is how bad the damage will be.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more