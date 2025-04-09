Doom loop: Stagflation is the best scenario a tariff-hit US can expect

Meanwhile, demand will decline. Businesses will delay investments amid uncertainty about the duration and breadth of tariffs and the degree of foreign retaliation. People will cut back on spending as they adjust to what amounts to a tax hike of $600 billion or more. This is likely even if the US Congress offsets tariffs with tax cuts elsewhere—because there will be a considerable lag, and because low-to-moderate-income families, which tend to spend more of their income, will be hurt by tariffs more than helped by income-tax relief.