Mint Explainer: Federer exit is bad—and good—for the business of tennis

Even at the Grand Slams, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic get top billing, with primetime slots on the court, which has often been resented by other players. In 2018, for instance. France’s Julien Benneteau sparked off a big row at the Australian Open by alleging that the tournament gives preferential treatment to Federer while scheduling matches. Tournament director Craig Tiley riposted that Federer remains one of the biggest “box-office athletes", and his matches just have to be aired on prime time. “The fans demand his appearance in the big stadiums, and our broadcasters naturally want his matches to be aired in prime time. I don’t think there’s a tournament director in the world who’s not going to take those factors into account when setting the schedule," Tiley said.