Female startup founders are haunted by the misdeeds of their peers
Summary
- A gender lens on fraud cases is irrational and a handful of female fraudsters do not represent all women entrepreneurs. Such biases, however, are pervasive. Remember the aftermath of the Elizabeth Holmes case?
Female founders have been in the American headlines lately—though perhaps not in the way they’d prefer. First, Charlie Javice was found guilty of fraud for misleading JPMorgan Chase in the run-up to its acquisition of her student-finance startup, Frank—a conviction that could land her a maximum of 30 years in prison. Days later, Christine Hunsicker resigned as CEO of fashion tech startup CaaStle after the board alleged financial misconduct; law enforcement is now investigating what Axios has called possibly “one of the biggest startup frauds ever."