Women’s participation in the labour force: It’s too risky to let it languish
Kritika Soni , Jayanta Talukder 4 min read 21 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
India’s economy may stay in a low equilibrium if we do not act to resolve well identified restraints on women taking up employment. A comparison of urban and rural data shows that neither setting is working for women, even if the reasons differ.
As India inches closer to the $5 trillion economy mark with human capital playing a key role, a critical disconnect emerges in this growth story: the disparate contribution of women to the labour force and the economic loss therein.
