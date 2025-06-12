India’s falling fertility rate calls for fast-improving gender justice
The UN’s latest ‘State of World Population’ report places India’s total fertility rate at 1.9, below the replacement TFR of 2.1. We must focus on reproductive agency and gender equality. Else, we may face a grim future with South Korean characteristics.
The State of World Population report for 2025, published by a UN agency, notes that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dipped below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman of child-bearing age. It is now 1.9 for the country as a whole, with wide regional variation. India’s National Family Health Survey of 2019-2021 had placed our TFR at 2.0.