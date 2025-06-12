India’s falling fertility rate calls for fast-improving gender justice

These concerns linger in the unreformed world-views of many, including many of those who wield political power. Meanwhile, many people in the rich world seem obsessed with a population implosion—a crisis of not enough children being born. This anxiety is partly on account of the immigration needed to keep economies in expansion mode. The wave of anti-immigrant sentiment sweeping large swathes of the West, from the US to Europe, where xenophobic politics has been on the rise, can partly be attributed to fears of being outnumbered by people who do not look like Westerners.